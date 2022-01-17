Survey Say: Many Want to Quit

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to research by Robert Half Inc. on the 2022 job market, “41% of workers plan to look for a new job in the next six months!” What does that mean for job seekers and employers? The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison joined us with some answers and good advice.

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENow.com and sign up for TCE Friday Updates, loaded with tips and resources. Follow her on social media @careerengineer. You can also check out wavy.com/jobs to search for your next career opportunity, list jobs, and much more!

