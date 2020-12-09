Surf and Skate Inspired Gifts

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you want to see your kids super stoked at Christmas, then check out all the great surf, skate, and fashion gear at Coastal Edge! D. Nachnani and Wes Laine from Coastal Edge joined us with a look at this season’s most wanted stellar fashions that have meaning beyond style.

Coastal Edge
Four locations throughout Hampton Roads
21st Street at the Oceanfront, Pembroke Mall, Greenbrier Mall, and Red Mill Commons
You can also find them online anytime at CoastalEdge.com, Facebook, and Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Coastal Edge.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

