Supporting Women In Business

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the U-S Census Bureau, 23% of businesses in Virginia are owned by women. Data shows it’s the second-highest in the nation, only behind Hawaii.

Whether you’re an aspiring female entrepreneur or already in business you know that resources and support are a big part of running a successful firm. The Community Outreach Coalition, founder Kendra Robinson, joined us on HRS to share how to fuel that ambition.

The Community Outreach Coalition Women Glowing in Business Conference is set for September 11 at Kroc Center in Hampton Roads. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit womenglowing.com to register! In addition, you can get involved by visiting their website or by calling (757) 524-3325.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Community Outreach Coalition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter