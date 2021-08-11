Supporting Women In Business

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the U-S Census Bureau, 23% of businesses in Virginia are owned by women. Data shows it’s the second-highest in the nation, only behind Hawaii.

Whether you’re an aspiring female entrepreneur or already in business you know that resources and support are a big part of running a successful firm. The Community Outreach Coalition, founder Kendra Robinson, joined us on HRS to share how to fuel that ambition.

The Community Outreach Coalition Women Glowing in Business Conference is set for September 11 at Kroc Center in Hampton Roads. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit womenglowing.com to register! In addition, you can get involved by visiting their website or by calling (757) 524-3325.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Community Outreach Coalition.