PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Edgar Cacye’s A.R.E. has been in Virginia Beach for more than 90 years. If you’ve ever wondered what goes on there, now’s the perfect time to find out. Rev. Dr. Nicole Charles shares more about their new bookshop, yoga, and meditation programs, and how they’re opening their doors to the whole community.

Edgar Cacye’s A.R.E.

215 67th St., Virginia Beach

757-428-3588

EdgarCayce.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Edgar Cacye’s A.R.E.