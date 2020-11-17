Supporting The Peninsula Foodbank

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The need to feed families is greater than ever, and the Peninsula Foodbank is eagerly anticipating lots of support during the 24th Annual Mayflower Marathon! Today CEO Karen Joyner talked about how much every contribution matters to the community. The Mayflower Marathon kicks off this Friday and goes non-stop, around the clock until Sunday afternoon.

Donate on the Peninsula at Kroger at Coliseum Central in Hampton, or the Kroger on Victory Boulevard in Yorktown. All the donations collected in Hampton and Yorktown will benefit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.



Donate South Side at the Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk, or behind Target at Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach.

*** Pembroke Mall and Coliseum Central are 24-hour locations! All others Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. ***

