PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether from home or in person, it’s time to get the kids ready to go back to school. You can help make the experience better by supporting Operation School Supplies.

Operation School Supplies is officially underway thanks to sponsors like FSI Virginia.

Visit WAVY.com and click on Back to School under the Coronavirus Tab for a full listing of school supply drop off locations or to make a cash donation via PayPal.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by FSI Virginia.

MORE FROM HRS!