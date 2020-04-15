Supporting Local Foodbanks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Foodbanks across Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina are on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis, especially now that more people are unemployed. Liz Reasoner from the Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City tells us the need is greater than ever and your help can go a long way to help the community in this time of need.

Food Bank of the Albemarle

Elizabeth City

(252) 335-4035

afoodbank.org

