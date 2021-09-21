Supporting Early Childhood Education

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s no doubt the COVID-19 pandemic put a lot of strain on children, parents, and educators. Executive Director, Diane Umstead, joined us to explain the pandemic’s impact on early childhood education and what we can all do to support our future scholars.

Smart Beginnings Virginia Peninsula has more information about how to connect with resources and get more support for early childhood education and kindergarten readiness at SmartBeginningsVP.org or call (757) 240-2731. You can also connect on social media @SmartBeginningsVP.

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Smart Beginnings Virginia Peninsula.

