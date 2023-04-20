PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There are over 65 million Americans who are providing care for others. Whether it’s grandparents taking on the full-time parenting role for grandkids, or family friends stepping in to raise children after a traumatic event, Kids, Kin ‘N Caregivers offer numerous programs to help offer support. They’re hosting a benefit breakfast Tuesday, May 9th. Check out their website below for more information.

Kids, Kin, ‘n Caregivers

6300 East Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk

757-434-5162

Kids-Kin-Care.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kids, Kin, ‘n’ Caregivers.