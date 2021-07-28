Supporting Caregivers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As people age, it’s difficult to know when it’s time to consider senior living and care options.

Kristie Annis from Commonwealth Senior Living joined HRS with some sound advice on how to navigate this delicate subject.

Commonwealth Senior Living has nine communities in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore.

You can find the community nearest you and connect with the care team by visiting their website.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living.