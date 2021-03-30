Support The Senior Class of 2021!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – High School graduation celebrates four years worth of achievement, but this last one has been very trying for the class of 2021! Covid-19 restrictions have kept most 12th graders out of their school buildings, and unable to experience all that Senior Year is supposed to bring, so Shelleigh Borte decided to ask the community to rally around these kids. Today she and her niece Shaela explained how Hampton Roads Adopt A Senior : Class of 2021 is creating meaningful connections.
