Support The Food Bank And Invest In Your Community

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of the Albermarle is meeting the challenge of food insecurity in several counties of Northeast North Carolina, and needs your help for the long haul. Today Communications and Volunteer Manager Brian Gray talked about the mission, and the front line volunteers who are making sure no one goes hungry.

Food Bank of the Albemarle
Elizabeth City
(252) 335-4035
AFoodbank.org
Connect on social media

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories