Support The Food Bank And Invest In Your Community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of the Albermarle is meeting the challenge of food insecurity in several counties of Northeast North Carolina, and needs your help for the long haul. Today Communications and Volunteer Manager Brian Gray talked about the mission, and the front line volunteers who are making sure no one goes hungry.
Food Bank of the Albemarle
Elizabeth City
(252) 335-4035
AFoodbank.org
Connect on social media
