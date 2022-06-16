PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Grief is a hard subject to discuss, but it’s important to acknowledge your feelings and process the loss of a loved one.

Latrece McKnight from The Gospelology Show and Life and Recovery Coach Deborah Juniper-Frye joined us on HRS with some sound advice on the importance of bringing men to the table to discuss grief and understanding.

The Gospelology Show

Airs every other Sunday on FOX 43 at 8:30 a.m.

GospelologyClub.com

You can also attend the “Grief Through His Eyes” book launch this Saturday, June 18 at the Kroc Center in Norfolk from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

griefcareconsulting.com

