Supply and Demand for our Local Foodbanks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As the coronavirus crisis continues, foodbanks in Hampton Roads and across the country are ramping up efforts to meet and sustain the increasing demand. President & CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols joined us on the Hampton Roads Show to tell us what they are doing and how you can help.

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia

Visit FOODBANKONLINE.org/COVID-19 for up-to-date information on food distribution sites and to make a donation to help provide food to those who need it most.

To help make sure no one in our community goes hungry, WAVY-TV 10 and FOX 43 are partnering up with our three area foodbanks for the ’10 On Your Side Virtual Food Drive.’

It is so easy to be a part of this! Just visit WAVY.com and click “FOOD DRIVE” under the coronavirus banner on the home page. That will link you to the donations page.

