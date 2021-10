PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Humane Society is hosting next weekend’s Superhero Pub Crawl.

The event, on November 6 from 5 to 9 p.m., starts at Barons Pub on High Street and includes stops throughout Olde Town Portsmouth. You can purchase tickets in advance online, in person at the shelter, and at the door the day of the event!

Tickets are just 25-bucks through Sunday before the price goes up to $35.

Visit Portsmouth Humane Society.org or call (757) 397-6004 for more information!