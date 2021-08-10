PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you a superhero? Well, you can be by registering for Child Development Resources Superhero 5k this Saturday! This annual event is CDR’s second-largest fundraiser of the year benefiting programs for all children, no matter their challenges, so they can have the very best start in life.

Nancy Wigley tells us more in today’s Community Connection.

CDR’s Superhero 5K Run, Walk and One-Mile Fun Run

Saturday, August 14 at The Vineyards at Jockey’s Neck in Williamsburg

Visit CDR.ORG/5K to register or donate.