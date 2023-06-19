PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Travel expert Sarah Dandashy shares some fun travel trends to consider as you plan your summer vacation.
Marriott
Mariott.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mariott.
by: Sponsored Content
Posted:
Updated:
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Travel expert Sarah Dandashy shares some fun travel trends to consider as you plan your summer vacation.
Marriott
Mariott.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mariott.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.