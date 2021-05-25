PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This year the Suffolk Public Library is setting a community goal of reading 18,000 books this summer! Patrons who take part in the challenge will have a chance to win amazing prizes including VISA gift cards. tablets, and much more. On today’s Community Connection, Naomi Hall, Aidyn Scott, and Mary Dubose explain how to get involved and we’re also learning about ‘Explore Suffolk Events,’ ‘Pride Programs,’ and ‘Juneteeth Week Celebrations.’

Suffolk Library’s Summer Reading Challenge is June 7 through August 15.

There are lots of other fun activities on the calendar you can find them at SuffolkPublicLibrary.com.

