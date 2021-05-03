Summer Learning Support

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Summer learning loss has always been a concern for teachers and parents, even more so now as schools everywhere are still operating virtually or on hybrid models. That’s why a little extra help over the summer can make a big difference in the upcoming school year. Kim Teixeira from Sylvan Learning Center joined us with some helpful tips on how to avoid the summer slide.

Sylvan Learning Center is now enrolling for summer… space and times are limited so don’t wait!
Two locations… Suffolk and Chesapeake.
(757) 548-1247
SylvanLearning.com

