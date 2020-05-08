Summer Fun on the Farm!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hunt Club Farm is looking ahead to summer and has a season of fun planned for campers who love animals and adventure. Today, Conrad Brinkman had just the thing to “peacock” your interest in the programs!

Summer Farm Camp at Hunt Club Farm

Weekly Sessions for children from 6 to 12-years-old available June through August

2388 London Bridge Road

Virginia Beach

(757) 427-9520

HuntClubFarm.com

You can also connect on social @huntclubfarm

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Hunt Club Farm

