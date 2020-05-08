Summer Fun on the Farm!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hunt Club Farm is looking ahead to summer and has a season of fun planned for campers who love animals and adventure. Today, Conrad Brinkman had just the thing to “peacock” your interest in the programs!
Summer Farm Camp at Hunt Club Farm
Weekly Sessions for children from 6 to 12-years-old available June through August
2388 London Bridge Road
Virginia Beach
(757) 427-9520
HuntClubFarm.com
You can also connect on social @huntclubfarm
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Hunt Club Farm
