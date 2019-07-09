Breaking News
Teacher missing in Sandbridge after helping student struggling in the water

Summer Cool and Back to School!

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Karen Husselbee from MacArthur Center has the coolest accessories for hot summer days, and also the skincare products to make sure the sun, sand and surf don’t make too much of a mark! She also shared details of a special event perfect for the tax-free back to school shopping weekend.

BEYOUTIFUL
August 3 at 10 a.m.
Speakers, activities, demonstrations.
For more information, visit SHOPMACARTHUR.com or find them on social media!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by MacArthur Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***