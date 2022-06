PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Looking for ways to refresh your outdoor space for summer?

Micah Miller, managing member of Easton Outdoors, gave us some inspiration for sprucing up your backyard.

Easton Outdoors

McGuire Place in Newport News

(757) 262-3232

Easton-Outdoors.com

Check out more photos on social media for inspiration. They’re on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Easton Outdoors.