Summer Art Camp For Kids

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After a year of virtual learning, school-aged kids are ready to get creative! The spectacular new Torggler Fine Arts Center at Christopher Newport University is giving them the opportunity to do just that.

This summer, they are hosting a series of half-day summer art camps for children ages 6-14. The camps will be held four days a week from June 21 – August 6, with the exception of the week of July 5.

Each half-day camp costs $150.00, including supplies.

Executive Director, Holly Koons, joined HRS to share more about these exciting camps!

