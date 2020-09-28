Suffolk Public Library- Virtual School Support

With more children taking part in virtual learning this fall, the Suffolk Public Library wants to make sure every kid stays on track with their coursework.
Right now, the library is conducting a survey to figure out ways to aid parents and caregivers help their children navigate through virtual school.
The deadline to complete the survey is Wednesday, September 30. For more information, visit suffolkpubliclibrary.com/supportsurvey.
