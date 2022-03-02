Suffolk Mystery Authors Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Whether you love to get lost in a book or just casually pick one up, there’s something entertaining and intriguing for everyone to enjoy at the Suffolk Mystery Authors Festival!

They’ll have 40+ best-selling mystery, suspense, thriller, romance and women’s fiction authors. There will also be pre-recorded interviews available for viewing. Tourism Development Specialist, Kathleen Kelly, joined us today to share more about this year’s virtual festival.

The Suffolk Mystery Authors Festival will be Saturday, March 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and it will be free to attend online. Find more information here.

