Suffolk community set to close out Pride Month with weekend-long celebration

SUFFOLK, Va (WAVY)– The City of Suffolk is going all out for the last weekend of Pride Month. On Saturday, the Suffolk Public Library system will be hosting Parking Lot Pride. Then on Sunday, Suffolk Pride will host a festival at Bennett’s Creek Park.

Our Symone Davis sat down with Naomi Hall from Suffolk Public Library and Tray Hall from Suffolk Pride to discuss why this is a momentous occasion for the Suffolk Community.

Parking Lot Pride will take place this Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. outside the North Suffolk Library. Suffolk Pride Festival is going down this Sunday from 12-7 p.m. at Bennett’s Creek Park.

Both events are free and open to the public. However, Suffolk Pride will be be accepting donations to help build an LGBTQ center for the Suffolk Community.

