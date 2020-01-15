Suffolk Center For Cultural Arts, And Beautiful Weddings!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you are looking for the perfect space for your wedding rehearsal, ceremony, reception and photos, look no further than the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts. Today Special Events Manager Darlene Keyt brought newlywed Emily Hendrix to talk about her big day, and Alyssa Triplett from Big Top Entertainment talked about the technology they use to add special touches to your special day.

Suffolk Wedding Showcase

Sunday, January 26

Noon to 4 p.m. at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts

Engaged couples are FREE.

Friends and family are $5 if you register before January 18

Visit Suffolk Center.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Suffolk Center For Cultural Arts.