Suffolk Center For Cultural Arts, And Beautiful Weddings!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you are looking for the perfect space for your wedding rehearsal, ceremony, reception and photos, look no further than the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts. Today Special Events Manager Darlene Keyt brought newlywed Emily Hendrix to talk about her big day, and Alyssa Triplett from Big Top Entertainment talked about the technology they use to add special touches to your special day.

Suffolk Wedding Showcase
Sunday, January 26
Noon to 4 p.m. at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts
Engaged couples are FREE.
Friends and family are $5 if you register before January 18
Visit Suffolk Center.org

