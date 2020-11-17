Suffolk Center extends Suffolk Arts Enrichment Program

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY Suffolk Center’s Suffolk Arts Enrichment Program gives students the opportunity to explore their creative side. The program, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs in Suffolk, delivers affordable, focused study, and enriching arts opportunities for students. 

Now, the Suffolk Center is extending the program through Dec. 18.

If you would like to sign your child up, the Suffolk Arts Enrichment Program offers weekly sessions, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the week of Dec. 14-18, 2020.

The cost is only $10 per student per week, with a $20 yearly Boys & Girls Clubs membership, or $90 per week without membership. 

Space is limited. To reserve a spot for your child, please register on-line at the Suffolk Arts Enrichment Program website or call 757-923-0003 and speak with Gavin Harper or Chatia Chalmers.

Watch the video at the top of this story to learn more about the innovative program from coordinators Gavin Harper and Chatia Chalmers.

