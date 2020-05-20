Stylish and Affordable Furnishings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If the extra time spent at home has you wishing for a furniture upgrade, the folks at Roberts Furniture & Mattress are ready to help you shop safely. President Jay Roberts joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with details and information about the big Memorial Day Sale.

Roberts Furniture & Mattress

Locations in Hampton, Newport News, Yorktown & Williamsburg

Open daily:

Mon through Fri: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Sat: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Sun: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Memorial Day Specials include free financing and free delivery!

RobertsFurniture.com

Find them on Facebook!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Roberts Furniture & Mattress.

More From HRS!