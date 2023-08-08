PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Travel experts Caleb Arceneaux and Katlyn Svendsen joined HRS from Sturgis, South Dakota to share details about the annual Motorcycle Rally and sights to see in the state. More than half a million people rumble into Sturgis for the lively event filled with music and motorcycles. Celebrating 83 years of the largest biker party, this tradition is sacred to Sturgis.

For more information about events and attractions when traveling to South Dakota, visit Travel South Dakota online.