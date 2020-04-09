Struggling With Housing Payments? Vandeventer Black Can Help

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you have a lease or a mortgage, Vandeventer Black has practical advice for anyone who is worried about making their next housing payment.
Ray W. King
Vandeventer Black – Attorneys at law
Van Black Law.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Vandeventer Black.
More From HRS!
- Police: Man shot in drive-by Wednesday night on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton
- Stimulus check calculator: How much will I receive? When will I get it?
- Clinical trial to treat COVID-19 begin including Hydroxychloroquine and Remdesivir
- Pet Pal of the Week: Bowzer!
- Today’s Takeout: Hot Tuna and Shorebreak Pizza