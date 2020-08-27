Strong Foundations: Home and Community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We are proud to partner this year with JES Foundation Repair for the annual Clear The Shelters campaign. Occasio Gee from JES Foundation Repair talks about the power of a strong foundation to protect your home from wet weather, and to give back to the community as our Clear the Shelters partners.
JES Foundation Repair
Give them a call at (757) 372-9556 or find them online at JESWORK.com.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by JES Foundation Repair.
