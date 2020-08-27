Strong Foundations: Home and Community

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We are proud to partner this year with JES Foundation Repair for the annual Clear The Shelters campaign. Occasio Gee from JES Foundation Repair talks about the power of a strong foundation to protect your home from wet weather, and to give back to the community as our Clear the Shelters partners.

JES Foundation Repair
Give them a call at (757) 372-9556 or find them online at JESWORK.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by JES Foundation Repair.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***