Stroll or Scroll Through Art and History in Olde Towne Portsmouth!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On line or on foot, adventure awaits in this beautiful city by the seawall. Today, Diane Cripps talked about the virtual programming curated by Portsmouth Museums, and also the many suggestions for real-world fun, like an architectural scavenger hunt and a look through a rare Fresnel lens!
Visit PortsmouthVA.gov/305/museums to get a closer look at Portsmouth’s unique museums
