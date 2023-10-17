PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Smithfield is a small town with lots of heart and so much to love. If you’re looking to take a quick getaway vacation that’s practically in your own back yard, we’ve got a place that could be the perfect spot for you. Judy Winslow, Director of Tourism, shares all of the things to love about Smithfield.
Genuine Smithfield & Isle of Wight Tourism
Visitors Center: 319 Main St., Smithfield
757-357-5182
GenuineSmithfieldVA.com
This segment of The Hamton Roads Show is sponsored by Genuine Smithfield & Isle of Wight Tourism.