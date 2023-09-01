PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A big street food festival is coming to Suffolk this September! Owner and Chef of The Mod Olive, Ed Beardsley, and Suffolk Parks & Recreation Marketing Specialist, Samara Hardiman, join us to showcase a couple of the featured dishes and share all the details on the food, music and family entertainment. Check out the Taste of Suffolk Downtown Street Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Beer Garden is open until 8 p.m.)!

Suffolk Parks and Recreation

757-514-7250

TasteofSuffolkVA.com

