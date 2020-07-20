Stranger Things: These Photos Are Worth A Thousand Words!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – “Heather and Maxwell” are now Facebook famous after separately agreeing to take part in a photo shoot with birth and family photographer Cassie Bailey. Bailey said the so-called “Stranger Session” happened after all three had a negative COVID test, and Bailey says she didn’t coach her subjects to “act.” She said the caught-on-camera chemistry was as real as it looks, and she is now being asked to hold more sessions like this in several cities!
