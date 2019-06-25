Stop The Summer Slide with Kumon Reading and Math

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Your kids have worked hard all school year, but many students lose a significant amount of skills over the summer. Today, Dr. Cortha Pringle talked about how Kumon Math and Reading centers can help your young student stay at, or above their learning level!

Kumon Math & Reading Center
2173 Upton Drive Suite 201
Virginia Beach
(757) 938-3322
Kumon.com/Virginia-Beach-Red-Mill
Facebook @KumonVirginiaBeachRedMill

Free Registration through June 30

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Kumon Math and Reading Centers.

