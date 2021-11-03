Stock Up On Sunshine

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — This Sunday morning the clocks will go back an hour, meaning we’ll gain an hour of sleep. That also means the sun will fall below the horizon a lot earlier.

The absence of the sun is a known cause of ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’ and Validation Coach Nikieta Lambert tells us about a special gift package to help you and your loved ones stay sunny no matter what the calendar says.

Give Nikieta Lambert a call at (757) 254-3084 or visit NikietaLambert.com to purchase the “12 Days of Christmas Package.” Remember to purchase by November 12th for the chance to win a package for yourself.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Nikieta Lambert.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter