PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our local “Clear the Shelters” event got a splash of star-power with animal lover and radio host Stephanie Taylor. Her well-known voice is speaking up on behalf of shelter animals and sharing her own personal adoption story as she and her husband recently added two felines to the family.
You can hear Stephanie on 97-3 The Eagle Weeknights from 7 to Midnight.
And don’t miss her Furry Fridays!
Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @973stephanie
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by 97-3 The Eagle
More From HRS!
- Stephanie Taylor From 97-3 The Eagle Helps You Find Furry Friends!
- Multi-Purpose Flooring For Multi-Purpose Rooms!
- Reck on the Road: Lotus Flower
- ‘Kooking with K’: 8-year-old from Suffolk Launches Virtual Cooking Series
- Military Minute: Air Force Says It’s Time For A Cool Change