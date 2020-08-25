Stephanie Taylor From 97-3 The Eagle Helps You Find Furry Friends!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our local “Clear the Shelters” event got a splash of star-power with animal lover and radio host Stephanie Taylor. Her well-known voice is speaking up on behalf of shelter animals and sharing her own personal adoption story as she and her husband recently added two felines to the family.

You can hear Stephanie on 97-3 The Eagle Weeknights from 7 to Midnight.
And don’t miss her Furry Fridays!
Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @973stephanie

