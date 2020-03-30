Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Step Up Your Set Up For Business and Classwork!

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Now that we’re all doing more from our houses, everything from Wifi to printer toner to tech support matters more than ever. Expert Andrea Smith has the must haves for harmony at home. And remember, around the clock advice is available at support.com

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories