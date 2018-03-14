Step One For Spring Home-Buyers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Looking for a home may be an exciting step, but it’s not the first step in the ownership process. Today, Tim Branson shared his advice on how to make sure you know what you can afford, and are also aware of programs that could give you a big break on closing costs and even commissions.

For more information, stop by any of the BayPort Credit Union locations across Hampton roads, log on to BayPortCU.org or call (757) 928-8850 to find the location closest to you!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Bayport Credit Union.

