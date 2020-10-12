Staying Motivated in a Job Search

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’ve been searching for a job or position and you haven’t found the right thing yet, it can get discouraging!

But have no fear! The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison is here! And she has tips that can keep you motivated during your search!

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com
You can also find her on social media and sign up for T-C-E Friday Updates loaded with tips and resources.

Don’t forget WAVY-TV has a new resource available! You can search for your next career opportunity on WAVY.com’s brand new JOBS page… list jobs — find jobs and more. Head to WAVY.com/jobs.

