Staying Career Confident

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re sidelined from your job in these uncertain times, it’s easy to get discouraged and lose your career confidence. Joining us now with some tips on how to keep pressing on with your chin up and confidence intact is The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison.

Connect with Francina Harrison, The Career Engineer at TCENOW.com or call (757) 745-4TCE

You can also find her on social media and don’t forget to sign up for TCE Friday Updates and get a weekly career and business boost loaded with tips and resources.

MORE FROM HRS!