‘START’ Opioid Treatment Program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Covid-19 isn’t the only health crisis gripping our community right now. In 2016, the Virginia Department of Health declared opioid addiction a public health emergency and for people struggling with opioid addiction, recovery starts with professional treatment. That’s what Southeastern Virginia Health System’s START program provides. Family Nurse Practitioner, Kristan Horney joined us with some helpful advice.

Southeastern Virginia Health System‘s new

“START” Suboxone program is accepting new patients – insured, uninsured, under-insured

Call (757) 244-8560 extension 1514 to schedule an appointment

You can also visit SEVHS.org for more information.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Southeastern Virginia Health System.

