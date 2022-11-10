PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One of the biggest music events in Hampton Roads seems to have found a new home in Norfolk, and will be back in the Mermaid City next year! The Atlantic Union Bank Patriotic Festival country weekend has a star-studded lineup next year. Walker Hayes, Sam Hunt, Cody Johnson and more are coming to Norfolk.

The Atlantic Union Bank Patriotic Festival

The 3-day event is happening May 26 through the 28.

Tickets are now on sale at ticketmaster.com or call (757) 664-6464 also visit patrioticfestival.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Atlantic Union Bank Patriotic Festival.