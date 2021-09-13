St. Paul CDC launches Food Pharmacy Program

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The St. Paul’s Community Development Corporation is proud to announce the launch of the Food Pharmacy Program under the Norfolk Food Ecosystem. They’re kicking off their initiative in the Calvert Square neighborhood of Norfolk.

On today’s Community Connection, Symone Davis chats with St. Paul CDC Vice President Leahmarie Gottlieb to learn who’s eligible for the program.

The Food Pharmacy Program is a total of 90 days. Click here for more information about this initiative, call 757-255-4062 or send an email to NorfolkFoodPharmacy@gmail.com.