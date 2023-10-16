PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – St. Luke’s Historic Church and Museum is Virginia’s oldest church building. It now serves as a living symbol of religious freedom with a storied past. John Ericson is the education coordinator. He joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to share how they teach the public about the early American religious experience.

St. Luke’s Historic Church and Museum

14477 Benn’s Church Blvd, Smithfield

757-357-3367

StLukesMuseum.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Genuine Smithfield & Isle of Wight Tourism.