St. Irene’s at Zeiders American Dream Theater

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A brand new play is opening Thursday night at the Zeiders American Dream Theater. The play is titled “Saint Irene’s” which tells the story of a Greek Orthodox Parish in financial trouble, and maybe spiritual trouble as well depending upon whether the congregation is willing to sell a bit of their soul to pay their bills.
St. Irene’s
A play by Manoli Kouremetis
Opens Thursday night and runs through February 2.
Thursday – Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Zeiders American Dream Theater Virginia Beach
Tickets & Information at The Z.org or call (757) 499-0317