Live Now
Impeachment Trial: Opening arguments streaming now

St. Irene’s at Zeiders American Dream Theater

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A brand new play is opening Thursday night at the Zeiders American Dream Theater. The play is titled “Saint Irene’s” which tells the story of a Greek Orthodox Parish in financial trouble, and maybe spiritual trouble as well depending upon whether the congregation is willing to sell a bit of their soul to pay their bills.

St. Irene’s
A play by Manoli Kouremetis
Opens Thursday night and runs through February 2.
Thursday – Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Zeiders American Dream Theater Virginia Beach
Tickets & Information at The Z.org or call (757) 499-0317

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories