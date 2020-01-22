St. Irene’s at Zeiders American Dream Theater

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A brand new play is opening Thursday night at the Zeiders American Dream Theater. The play is titled “Saint Irene’s” which tells the story of a Greek Orthodox Parish in financial trouble, and maybe spiritual trouble as well depending upon whether the congregation is willing to sell a bit of their soul to pay their bills.

St. Irene’s

A play by Manoli Kouremetis

Opens Thursday night and runs through February 2.

Thursday – Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Zeiders American Dream Theater Virginia Beach

Tickets & Information at The Z.org or call (757) 499-0317