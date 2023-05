PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The ladies from Studio I Do stopped by the HRS studios to showcase some of this season’s biggest wedding dress trends.

Studio I Do Bridals, All The Rage Stores

1556 Laskin Rd. Suite 142 in Virginia Beach

757-491-1418

StudioIDo.com

AllTheRageStores.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Studio I Do Bridals and All The Rage Stores.