Spring Showcase is Underway!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The first day of spring is officially less than two weeks away, but it’s already arrived at McDonald Garden Center, where you can find loads of ideas and inspiration at their Spring Showcase.

McDonald Garden Center Spring Showcase is going on now through Sunday

Two locations in Virginia Beach, Independence Blvd, and North Great Neck Road

Visit McDonald Garden Center.com and connect on social media

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by McDonald Garden Center.